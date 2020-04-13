Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

The Wild World Of Animal Crossing Conspiracy Theories

Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 9. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 6. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 6. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 10. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published April 11. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 10. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 10. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature final-fantasy final-fantasy-vii-remake square-enix

Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Now that Final Fantasy VII Remake is out—and given that many of you have been playing it for days thanks to coronavirus-triggered early releases—it’s time we talk about how it ends.
difficulty easy-mode ff ffvii final-fantasy final-fantasy-vii-remake square-enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake's Easy Mode Is Way Too Easy

Combat in Final Fantasy VII Remake, especially when facing powerful boss battles, involves juggling normal and special attacks, destructive and healing magics, and strategically exploiting enemy weaknesses. Unless you’re playing in easy mode. Then it’s just button-mashing bullshit.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles