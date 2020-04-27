Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!

Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 23. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 23. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 24. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Jan. 31, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 25. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 24. Read more of Penny Arcade.

