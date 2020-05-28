A Journey Inside Second Life's Most Expensive Brothel

Fans Make E3-Style Showcase Featuring A Ton Of Games That Aren't Super Grim

Yes, Second Life is still going, and yes, people are still spending loads of real money on stuff inside it. Like The Monarchy, the game’s most expensive, exclusive...brothel.

In this fascinating video by People Make Games, Quintin Smith takes a tour of The Monarchy and speaks with its owner, learning all about how the place actually works, what the clientele are after, the people who work there and the limitations of Second Life’s animation systems.

And if you ever wanted to ask “So how exactly does semen work?” in Second Life but have never had the chance, you will finally get your answer.

