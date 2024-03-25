Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawns Are Telling Other Players All Your Dirty Secrets

Your Dragon’s Dogma 2 pawns are gossiping about you to other players for indulging your basic adult needs along your journey.

Pawns are player-made companions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that join you on your adventures, and while the game doesn’t have co-op or multiplayer, you can pick up companions made by other players to accompany you both in combat and in your adventures around the cities of the game. While these loyal allies will follow you to the ends of the earth and back, they’re also taking note of everything you do (and I mean everything) and aren’t afraid to spill the tea on you to others.

As reported by Windows Central, there’s a brothel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 called the Rose Chateau Bordelrie (found in the Noble Quarter of Vernworth, Vermund’s capital city). If you’ve got 20,000 gold burning a hole in your coin pouch, you can spend a night with a human, beastren, or “exclusive courtesan” for those more regular visitors. While players won’t get the same level of spice from these cutscenes as we’ve seen in the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will get a ‘fade to black’ moment while your Arisen has a bit of redacted, off-camera fun.

While visiting the brothel in Dragon’s Dogma 2, any Pawns you have by your side will respectfully wait outside for your return. Despite this, that doesn’t mean they’re unaware that you’re getting your guts rearranged (or doing the re-arranging yourself). Windows Central noticed that multiple Pawns took great joy in gossiping about their former Arisen’s shenanigans in idle conversations.

“The private quarters of one Arisen I served had many a visitor, and rarely the same one,” one Pawn apparently told them during their playthrough of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Another noted that their Arisen “preferred the company” of either humans or beastren, although it’s not clear whether this was in reference to their party makeup or which courtesans they chose to engage at the brothel.

Safe to say that your Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawns are gossipy little shits and can’t be trusted to keep your extracurriculars to themselves. It’s just another example of the reactive AI built into the game’s Pawns, with other (more practical) examples including remembering ways to kill enemies, locations of interest, and quest spots that they’ve seen before when hired by a new player.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched last week to generally favourable reviews from critics, with many commending the Pawn system and jam-packed open world, as well as crunchy combat systems. Since players have gotten their hands on the title, reviews have been relatively mixed, with many negative responses drawn from the game’s extensive microtransaction offerings (including the ability to use IRL cash to purchase a single-use jail key to escape incarceration in-game). Despite this, the title has been racking up numbers, with over 228,000 players jumping in concurrently on Steam alone over the weekend, according to SteamDB.

Have you been playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 and found any interesting interactions with your Pawns yet? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Capcom (via Windows Central)