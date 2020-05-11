Animal Crossing Is For Art Lovers

Empire Of Sin Features John Romero's Great-Grandmother, Who Was A Crime Boss In The 1920s

Today on Highlight Reel we have fine art in Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Rainbow Six Siege plays, powerful Jedi and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below.

Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

