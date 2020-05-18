Our Anti-Heroic Duo Opts For Acid In A Preview Clip From The Next Episode Of Rick And Morty

We’re aliens, see? With laser Tommy guns, see? (Image: Adult Swim)

I mean, there are... worse options?

When a deal goes wrong, it’s time to find a Plan B pretty quickly. On Rick and Morty, those backup plans are never, uhhh, let’s just say “ideal.” Or safe. Or sane.

Really, hanging out with Rick is just a very dangerous passtime and we do not recommend it here at Gizmodo. But if you do pursue it, this preview clip via Adult Swim will give you some idea of what you’re in for.

I have to say, I have never imagined 1930s-era mobsters reconfigured as aliens, but I am incredibly into the idea. Someone please make Bugsy in Space, thanks. The calm willingness with which Morty accepts, well, whatever his fate is here is also delightful. Adventure long enough with Rick, and you pretty much know what to expect.