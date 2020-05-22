Pac-Man Is Getting His Own Version Of Super Mario Maker

Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

As part of Pac-Man’s 40th birthday celebrations, Bandai Namco and Amazon just announced Pac-Man Live Studio, a new game that lets you play multiplayer and upload custom maps.

While it’ll include the classic, original way to play the game, Live Studio also includes the tools to create your own levels, as well as play them co-op with another Pac-Person.

Interestingly, you don’t need to download a thing. The entire project will live on a Twitch page, which not only gives you an instant way to upload and share creations (and runs), but also provides a community of people to vote on maps and provide high scores.

And, you know, draw dicks.

It’s “coming soon”.

