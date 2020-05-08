Let's Smash Up Friday With Streets Of Rage 4

The Best JRPG Soundtracks

It's Friday, which means it's time to unwind a little bit. So join us as we do that in the best possible way: by beating the shit out of some ripped people in Streets of Rage 4.

We'll be livestreaming the game from 1.30pm AEST to just before 3pm AEST, both in solo and co-op mode. I'll be joined by Kotaku Australia's local producer and Animal Crossing stan Leah for the co-op section, but you can jump on and chat throughout.

I'll be working through the game's stages in progression, but feel free to jump in and ask questions about anything we've been playing or working on lately. In case you want a primer, I've been checking out a ton of Valorant recently (on US servers no less), and there's a ton of hardware, recent games and upcoming tech that's front of mind. There's all that Xbox Series X footage to unpack, too.

If you haven't already, give our channel a follow and let us know what you'd like to see! There's our Discord server too, where you can jump on, find other readers to jump into games with, chat with us, and just generally chill.

