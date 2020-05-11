Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!

How Local Developers Are Coping With The Coronavirus Pandemic

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 4. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 4. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 4. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 7. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published April 10, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 8. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 8. Read more of Penny Arcade.

