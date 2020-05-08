The New Animal Crossing Guide Book Draws A Crowd In Japan

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a smash hit in Japan. Some players aren’t content to only play the game to discover it on their own. They really want tips. A lot of them. A book worth of them.
There are three main New Horizons guidebooks on sale in Japan: one from game publication Dengeki, another Dengeki one with Amiibo tips, and finally, one from game magazine Nintendo Dream.
あつまれどうぶつの森攻略本3冊目キター❗️???? pic.twitter.com/bJ7XeAMRTM
— バカ杉プータロー (@yuuhi1315) May 2, 2020
These are massive guides, with well-over 1,000 pages:
攻略本届いた
もはや鈍器レベルだろ????#どうぶつの森#あつ森 pic.twitter.com/nid81Lbart
— りおパパ (@JxYBgb14hNAhGDY) May 8, 2020
あつ森の攻略本をやっと購入したので読んでたんだけど·····
ふと厚さが気になったので、測ってみたらなんと5.5cmもあったw
マジで辞書レベルꉂ(ˊᗜˋ*)ヶﾗヶﾗ pic.twitter.com/MfOlCP8rjY
— 桜クローバー (@sakurahime0513) May 8, 2020
They look like dictionaries! This isn’t unheard of for in-depth Japanese game guide books, especially for Animal Crossing.
ニンドリの攻略本
めっちゃ厚い、1216ページある
武器かなんか？？？#あつまれどうぶつの森 #どうぶつの森 pic.twitter.com/woGmtbDkx4
— 月岡あぜば (@HP9999999999) April 28, 2020
今日は父の病院関係でいくつかのお店はしご
マスクを2店舗で見た
どうぶつの森の攻略本売り切れの貼り紙3店舗でみた pic.twitter.com/K4nKYzmVUg
— とらにゃん＠9y♂2y♀ (@hinakotatora) May 1, 2020
『あつまれどうぶつの森』の攻略本を買ったら辞書並みの厚さだった。約 1200 ページあって『詳解 LINUX カーネル』(約 1000 ページ) よりも分厚い。実家に置いてあるので比較できないけど『LINUX プログラミングインタフェース』(約 1600 ページ) よりは薄いはず #nhbk pic.twitter.com/SizL9S3ozV
— nhiroki (@nhiroki_) May 2, 2020
While certainly not impossible to find, copies have been selling out in-store and online:
予約してたニンドリのあつ森攻略本受け取りに行ってきました????
分厚い！！！
ちなみに店頭分はもう売り切れになってました???? pic.twitter.com/e7Q4Tot2LA
— なぁ*@あつ森垢 (@naa_atsumori624) April 30, 2020
函館TSUTAYA書店
あつまれどうぶつの森 攻略本
売り切れだった pic.twitter.com/886xHFLYMW
— 雪天空@雪天ちゅん????次回 遠征未定 (@hakodatemuymuy) May 5, 2020
Today, the Kinokuniya in Shinjuku reopened after temporarily being shuttered. According to Sports Hochi, around 100 people lined up at the store to buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons guidebook.
saw earlier that kinokuniya in shinjuku reopened today and a crowd of people were waiting in line to buy the new animal crossing strategy book... is this something that you can't google? i'm confused https://t.co/BUKBSs76yZ
— Mari Saito (@saitomri) May 8, 2020
The guides are being resold online in Japan, which might (maybe?) explain the long-line even as a state of emergency has been declared in Japan:
どう森
紀伊國屋で並んでた人の正体 pic.twitter.com/2OYSZRTIPn
— ゆでトゥース (@hinatatooth) May 8, 2020
あつ森 攻略本 [検索]
攻略本求め100人以上行列 pic.twitter.com/ckkPymMvi1
— 如月メロウ (@se_orleans29) May 8, 2020
