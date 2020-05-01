The Wonderful 101: Remastered's Physical Release For North America And Europe Has Been Delayed Due T

The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s physical release for North America and Europe has been delayed due to coronavirus covid-19. The digital release is still on track for May 19 and May 22 respectively, but the physical version won’t be out until June 30 and July 3. In case you missed it, check out our previous coverage on the remastered game.
