A Kamen Rider Store Is Opening In Japan

In a country with Ultraman, Godzilla, and Gundam stores, it was only a matter of time before an official Kamen Rider store opened in Japan.

On July 1, the Kamen Rider Store Tokyo will begin serving customers. It’s located on Tokyo Character Street, a hub of anime and manga related shops in Tokyo Station.

As Travel Impress Watch reports, the shop will have exclusive Kamen Rider goodies, including t-shirts, key chains, and markers, among other merch.

Not as exciting as exclusive helmets and motorcycles, but whaddayagonnado.