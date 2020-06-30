Fortnite Is Finally Out Of Early Access

Nearly three years after the launch of Fortnite: Save the World — the original survival defence game barely anyone played and not the battle royale afterthought that became a worldwide sensation — Epic Games is ripping off that early access bandaid and declaring Save the World a real, premium game. Battle Royale and Creative are losing their early access labels as well. Their little games are growing up.

In a post on the Fortnite website, Epic details the changes coming to Fortnite: Save The World with the switch from early access to… just access. The developer has decided to continue offering Save the World as a premium game, meaning people who wish to play must pay. Folks who purchased founder’s packs for the game will be upgraded to the next level of founder’s benefits, with Ultimate Pack owners gaining a new Metal Team Leader Pack and 8,000 V-Bucks.

The downside to leaving early access is Save the World updates will be slower post-release, and in the coming months it will no longer be able to support cosmetic items purchased through Battle Royale. The upside is the introduction of seasonal ventures, unique season-long adventures crafted to give Save the World players stuff to do instead of the same old stuff they’ve been doing.

Read all about the changes coming to the newly-out-of-early-access game over at the official website.

