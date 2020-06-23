Here Are Some Official Pokémon Purses And Bags

Japanese fashion brand Samantha Vega is teaming up with Pokémon for a line of purses and bags.
As seen on At Press, there are different themes in the collection, and while a couple of the bags just look like purses with Pokémon face slapped on it, that Pokéball one is especially excellent.
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Ditto for that very cool Pikachu backpack.
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
And the shopping bag.
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Log in to comment on this story!Log in