Here Are Some Official Pokémon Purses And Bags

Japanese fashion brand Samantha Vega is teaming up with Pokémon for a line of purses and bags.

As seen on At Press, there are different themes in the collection, and while a couple of the bags just look like purses with Pokémon face slapped on it, that Pokéball one is especially excellent.

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Ditto for that very cool Pikachu backpack.

And the shopping bag.