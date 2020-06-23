See Games Differently

Here Are Some Official Pokémon Purses And Bags

Brian Ashcraft

Published 28 mins ago: June 23, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:japan
pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Japanese fashion brand Samantha Vega is teaming up with Pokémon for a line of purses and bags.

As seen on At Press, there are different themes in the collection, and while a couple of the bags just look like purses with Pokémon face slapped on it, that Pokéball one is especially excellent.

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

Ditto for that very cool Pikachu backpack.

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon

And the shopping bag.  

Image: C) Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku (C) Pokemon
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.