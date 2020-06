Last Of Us 2 Cosplay Sure Gets The Setting Right

This is Russian cosplayer Molza doing a fantastic Ellie from The Last Of Us 2, with a shoot taking place in a half-finished, abandoned Moscow hospital that is about as perfect a Last Of Us setting as you could get.

All photos are by Kira, with a guest appearance by Jack as some dead meat.

