See Games Differently

Netflix is Getting a Chicken Run Sequel

Holly Brockwell

Published 3 hours ago: June 25, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:aardman
chicken rungizmodo uxpost
Image: Aardman

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

While it’s somewhat depressing to hear that the Aardman Animations classic Chicken Run turns TWENTY YEARS OLD this month, the pill is very much sweetened with the news that a sequel is coming.

Netflix UK announced the film on Twitter, stating that it’ll go into production next year (plasticine chickens don’t need to social distance, but the people who make them move definitely do):

 

After all this time, the original is still the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film ever made, and even got an Oscar nomination. Surprising, then, that it’s taken this long for a second outing – film companies like money, especially in these cinema-depleted times.

Aardman Animations’ Peter Lord explains that while the company has “been working on the script for some time, years in truth,” it was a case of hatching the right plot:

“Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we’re delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we’ve found the perfect story.

Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the film-maker, which means we can make the film we want to make – the one we really care about – and share it with a global audience.”

The slogan for the new film is ‘And this time, they’re breaking in!’ and it’ll be directed by Sam Norman, best known for Paranorman and Flushed Away.

Lord said in a panel discussion that the plot will revolve around Ginger, Rocky and their baby chick Molly, living in humanless chicken paradise on an island. Then, something bad happens on the mainland, and the feathery flock fly in to save the day.

We. Can’t. Wait. [Variety]

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.