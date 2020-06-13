Star Wars: Squadrons Briefly Appears On The Xbox Home Page

Screenshot: EA/Xbox, Kotaku

It appears a new Star Wars game has leaked a little early, based on a large advertisement that appeared on the official Xbox website today. The splash image has since been removed, but not before the internet noticed.

Earlier today, Gematsu and others noticed that a new and unannounced Star Wars game was being advertised on the official Xbox website. That image was quickly removed. Before it was taken down, Kotaku visited the page and took a screenshot of it.

There’s a good chance Squadrons is the next Star Wars game from EA, the same game that leaked back in March via the PlayStation Network. It was called Project Maverick at the time, and according to our own reporting, it is one of two Star Wars games currently in active development. This project was described by Jason Schreier in a report earlier this year as “...a smaller, more unusual project at EA Motive in Montreal, Canada.” The other in-development game is reportedly a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order.

Kotaku has reached out to EA and Microsoft about Squadrons.

Based on the imagery in the leaked artwork, Star Wars: Squadrons appears to be focused on space combat and will be set in or near the original trilogy era of the franchise. Considering how many people loved the dogfighting and spaceships in Battlefront II and how popular previous X-Wing and TIE fighter games have been, it seems like a good option for the next EA-published Star Wars game.