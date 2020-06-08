All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

Here's Why Sony Was Fined $3.5 Million For Refusing Refunds

Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 4. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 4. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Dec. 28, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au call-of-duty call-of-duty-4 feature maps q3 quake-3 spider-crossings

10 Of The Best FPS Multiplayer Maps

There have been many great first-person shooters in the last couple of decades, but what really makes shooters work -- multiplayer-centric ones especially -- is the quality of the levels.
dreamcast jet-set-radio sega shenmue skies-of-arcadia sonic-the-hedgehog

The Sega Dreamcast Changed My Life

Originally released on November 27th, 1998 in Japan, the Dreamcast was a shot at redemption after Sega's last console, the Saturn, had a less than stellar time competing with the Playstation and Nintendo 64. Something had to change in order for Sega to keep a horse in the console race. The Dreamcast had it all: incredibly powerful graphics, online capability through dial up, and a playful take on media. Hell, the memory card, also known as the Visual Memory Unit (or VMU) had a screen built into it. Sega was here to play and they did it wonderfully.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles