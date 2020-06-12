The Epic Games Store Is Giving Away ARK: Survival Evolved For Free On PC Until June 18

Image: Studio Wildcard

The Epic Games store is continuing to give away some massive titles for free. After giving away Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization 6 and Borderlands: Handsome Collection for nothing, readers can now get the dinosaur-packed ARK: Survival Evolved for free on PC until June 18. If you download it now, it’s yours to keep forever.

This article has been sponsored by the Epic Games Store.

ARK: Survival Evolved is set in a 36km2 open world full of all kinds of prehistoric beasties. The foremost objective is to simply survive, acquiring resources to establish a base, building weapons to defend yourself and hunting for artifacts in monster-infested caves. From there, players are free to do a heap of different things, like feeding and taming dinosaurs.

You start virtually naked with no items at all. From there, you'll need to learn how to craft weapons, grow crops, hunt, build shelter and research new technologies until, eventually, you're kitted out with guns and a base that can withstand the harsh elements and inhabitants of the world.

ARK: Survival Evolved has added a ton of new content over the last few years, including invisible flying lizards, trippy mushrooms, and even a Reaper Queen that can impregnate players with baby reapers (!).

Ark: Survival Evolved Players Are Tripping Over The Latest Expansion's New Mushrooms Aberration, the paid DLC expansion for Ark: Survival Evolved that arrived this week on PC and consoles, includes a lot of weird, new stuff such as invisible flying lizards and a Reaper Queen that can impregnate the player with baby reapers. It also has a new type of mushroom that causes beautiful, dizzying hallucinations. Read more

Those hungry for story and boss fights will find plenty of that to go around as well, particularly towards the latter tiers of technological progression.

Also, you can build bases on top of enormous dinosaurs like a freaking dino caravan. What's not to love?

ARK: Survival Evolved was first released as an early access in mid-2015, moving to a full release on PC, Xbox One and PS4 in August of 2017, with Nintendo Switch following in 2018. By August 2016, the game had sold over 5.5 million copies across both PC and Xbox One, and a mobile port was released in April this year.

If you're keen to give it a whirl, be sure to jump into the Epic Games Store to get ARK: Survival Evolved for free on PC until June 18. Once you've got it in your library, it's yours to keep forever.