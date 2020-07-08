Anime Weathering With You Gets Its Own Official Scooter

Last year’s hit anime Weathering with You is getting its own Honda scooter. The company’s iconic Super Cub appeared in the animated feature film, and later this month, a real-world version is going on sale in Japan.

The Weathering with You Scooter is available for the Super Cub 50 and the Super Cub 110 variants, with both coming in Summer Pink colour scheme and emblazoned with a special Weathering with You sticker.

Photo: Honda

In the movie, the character Natsumi Suga owns a Super Cub, which she uses to help protagonist Hodaka.

Image: Honda/Weathering With You

The Weathering with You scooters will go on sale July 23. The Super Cub 50 is limited to 500 units and priced at 269,500 yen ($US2,506 ($3,598)), while the more powerful Super Cub 110 is limited to 1,500 units and priced at 313,500 ($US2,915 ($4,185)). Both scooters look identical.

