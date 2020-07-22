See Games Differently

If Sega Won’t Make A New Jet Set Radio, These Guys Will

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 23, 2020 at 9:30 am
Filed to:indie
jet set radio
Gif: Bomb Rush Cyberpunk
If a new game looks a lot like another game, that can sometimes be scandalous. If it looks a lot like another game that everyone wants a new one of and has never got, though, it is welcome.

Here’s Team Reptile’s Bomb Rush Cyberpunk, coming to the PC next year, which is as close as we’re going to get to Jet Set without anyone actually shouting “Jet Set Radioooooooooooooo”.

I mean, just look at this:

It’s very Jet Set Radio. And that’s what makes it so exciting.

UPDATE: Even more exciting is that Jet Set’s composer Hideki Naganuma is working on the game as well!

