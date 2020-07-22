If Sega Won’t Make A New Jet Set Radio, These Guys Will

If a new game looks a lot like another game, that can sometimes be scandalous. If it looks a lot like another game that everyone wants a new one of and has never got, though, it is welcome.

Here’s Team Reptile’s Bomb Rush Cyberpunk, coming to the PC next year, which is as close as we’re going to get to Jet Set without anyone actually shouting “Jet Set Radioooooooooooooo”.

I mean, just look at this:

It’s very Jet Set Radio. And that’s what makes it so exciting.

UPDATE: Even more exciting is that Jet Set’s composer Hideki Naganuma is working on the game as well!