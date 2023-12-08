kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Sega Bringing Back Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi And More

Tonight during The Game Awards Sega showed up and dropped a short trailer announcing multiple new games based on franchises including Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and more.

Sega says this is a “New era” for the company and confirmed that Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi are all getting new games and these entries are now in development. It was quite a reveal and the news that even one of these games is getting a new sequel, let alone all of them, is exciting.

After the announcement trailer, Geoff explained that these games would be released over the next several years. In the trailer, which features a couple playing games before a power outage, we can see a few snippets of early gameplay from these games.

Sega is asking people to sign up for more information which will come later.

