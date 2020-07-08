See Games Differently

“OK” Hand Gesture Removed From Call Of Duty

Luke Plunkett

The “OK” hand gesture, added to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this year, has been removed from the games, presumably because of its growing association with white supremacists.

While neither Activision nor developers Infinity Ward have yet to comment on the removal, as Eurogamer report it’s been missing for around a week now (since a June 30 update), and was quickly noticed because it had become one of the most popular emotes in the games.

Which is understandable! It was a cool emote, and was very useful for showboating with one hand while you gunned someone down with the other.

But as this New York Times guide explains, it has also over the past couple of years become associated with white supremacists. And yes, that association started as a “troll” from 4chan back in 2017, as some critics of the gesture’s removal from the game have pointed out, but if you’re looking at the world in 2020 and thinking this is still some kind of “joke”, where have you been.

One of the wildest things I’ve seen this week has been beardy white men wearing headsets, talking angrily into YouTube videos lamenting how weak/stupid Activision and Infinity Ward have been for falling for a hoax. If that’s your first take, instead of blaming 4chan arseholes or Nazis, then I honestly don’t even know anymore.

The “OK” gesture has since been replaced with “Crush”.

  • I can’t help but feel like we’re going to far. I don’t agree with any type of prejudice, but, the OK symbol?
    I think I’ll just start flipping everyone off in real life, at least, so far, that still has one meaning.

    Reminds me of the “Good Morning” speech Dave Chappele does in Undercover Brother.

    • The ok gesture is a staple of auslan…. what are you going to do ask everyone who speaks sign language to completely change the language? Or how about foreign non english language words like the danish word “slut” which means “finish”? Should we go and tell the danish they are an obscene bunch and request to change the word to our english sensibilities?

      Its all about context.. unfortunately context is very much dead.. better be safe and censor the offensive word/sign of the day then risk offence being caused because context and common sense is dead… bloody hell people we are hitting peak 1980/V for vendetta thought control territory here =/

  • Symbols are only given meaning to what society ascribes to it..

    If a fairly common and positive symbol was attached to something negative as an innocuous joke and said joke was then made to be taken seriously because through society being “gamed” to believe it is now offensive..

    My line of thinking is less “where have you been living” and more exactly how malleable (to put it politely) is society now that you can be made to believe and ascribe something completely ludicrous as a joke to be taken seriously to the point it has become “reality” for society..

  • Fun fact: The “Ok” hand gesture is actually already offensive in a number countries with meanings ranging from “You’re a zero” to “Arsehole”.

