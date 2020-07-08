“OK” Hand Gesture Removed From Call Of Duty

The “OK” hand gesture, added to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this year, has been removed from the games, presumably because of its growing association with white supremacists.

While neither Activision nor developers Infinity Ward have yet to comment on the removal, as Eurogamer report it’s been missing for around a week now (since a June 30 update), and was quickly noticed because it had become one of the most popular emotes in the games.

Which is understandable! It was a cool emote, and was very useful for showboating with one hand while you gunned someone down with the other.

But as this New York Times guide explains, it has also over the past couple of years become associated with white supremacists. And yes, that association started as a “troll” from 4chan back in 2017, as some critics of the gesture’s removal from the game have pointed out, but if you’re looking at the world in 2020 and thinking this is still some kind of “joke”, where have you been.

One of the wildest things I’ve seen this week has been beardy white men wearing headsets, talking angrily into YouTube videos lamenting how weak/stupid Activision and Infinity Ward have been for falling for a hoax. If that’s your first take, instead of blaming 4chan arseholes or Nazis, then I honestly don’t even know anymore.

The “OK” gesture has since been replaced with “Crush”.