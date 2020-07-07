Sega Announces Mini Arcade Cabinet Filled With 36 Games

Today, Sega Toys has announced a miniature version of its iconic Astro City arcade cabinet. The latest in a string of mini hardware, it will be released in Japan this December and come packed with 36 games.

The Astro City Mini is priced at 12,800 yen ($US119 ($171)). According to Sega’s official release, the Astro City Mini measures 150mm across, 67mm deep, and 30mm high — though, I assume that last number is a typo. There is no word about an international release.

The first ten games to be revealed by Sega are Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Alienstorm, Alien Syndrome, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, and Altered Beast.

Image: Sega

The miniature version is made with smaller versions of the same buttons used in full-sized Astro City cabinets, with Sega’s goal of recreating the arcade experience on a very small scale.

Previously, Sega released a mini version of the Genesis (in case you missed it, read Kotaku’s review right here), and a tiny Game Gear is slated for this October in Japan. As with the Sega Genesis Mini, the Astro City Mini comes with USB and HMDI cables.

Image: Sega

Sega is also selling a separate Astro City Game pad for 2,780 yen ($US26 ($37)). The above design is subject to change.

The Astro City cabinet was first introduced in 1993 and has become one of the most iconic arcade gaming cabinets in Japan.