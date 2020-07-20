See Games Differently

The Full Bugsnax Song Is Out And It Slaps

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: July 21, 2020 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:bugsnax
bugsnax songkero kero bonitomusicsongyoung horses
Screenshot: Young Horses
Screenshot: Young Horses

2020 has been a year filled with pain, suffering, bad news, murder hornets, disease, and overall bad vibes. Luckily we got a small break in the form of Bugsnax and specifically its wonderful, catchy theme song. And now, I’m happy to report the full song is available. You can listen to it now. You should.

The full song was delivered via a pre-recorded performance by Kero Kero Bonito during today’s Summer Game Fest stream… thing. Who cares about that! Instead listen to the full, splendid Bugsnax theme song.

For folks out there who haven’t heard, Bugsnax is a game developed by Young Horses, the people behind Octodad. It was revealed during the PS5 reveal event back in June and the catchy song, even just a snippet of it, got stuck in many folks’ head. Composed by British indie pop band Kero Kero Bonito, the song is punchy, fun, and digs into your brain almost instantly. Which is fine, because I love it.

If you are hip and cool and prefer listening to your music on vinyl, don’t worry. The catchy song is getting a vinyl release, complete with a scratch-and-sniff record cover.

Wonderful.

For those who want to stream the song on their streaming service of choice, here you go. Now, let us all enjoy Bugsnax and hope the game is even half as great as this damn song.

