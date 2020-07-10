Your Summer 2020 Anime Guide

It’s summertime. In Japan, right now, it’s the rainy season. Wherever you are, it might be hot and maybe even humid. So let’s stay inside and watch some anime!

Baki The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Action, Drama, Martial Arts

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Baki is back to grapple, bust more heads, and kick more arse.

Deca-Dence

Studio: NUT

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl loses her arm and her dad in a battle with mysterious creatures and dreams of becoming a warrior.

Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime schoolgirls discover their love of fishing.

Fire Force Season 2

Studio: David Production

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime in which humans are suddenly bursting into flames and it’s up to these supernatural firefighters to put them out.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The students at an elite cooking school are back, once yet again, for another helping.

Fugou Keiji: Balance:Unlimited (The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited)

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Police

Premiere Date: July 16

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An earnest detective butts heads with his very wealthy new partner who tries to solve everything with money.

Gibiate

Studio: Lunch Box | Studio Elle

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror, Martial Arts

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Yoshitaka Amano’s character designs are brought to life in an anime in which a disease has infected people, turning them into monsters.

The God of High School

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Comedy, Martial Arts, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student enters a fighting tournament to decide who exactly is the god of high school.

Great Pretender

Studio: Wit Studio

Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Not Currently Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Con-men do their best to take advantage of others and make a quick buck — or rather, yen.

Gundam Build Divers Re:Rise Season 2

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Mecha

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuation of the Gundam anime in which players use Gundam models to battle each in a virtual reality massive multiplayer online game called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online.

Hero Mask

Studio: Pierrot

Genre: Drama, Police, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Not Currently Available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A futuristic police story in which sleuths try to unlock the secrets of a mysterious mask.

Japan Sinks

Studio: Science Saru

Genre: Adventure, Disaster, Drama

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A series of earthquakes causes Japan to sink, with survivors doing their best to stay alive.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting dumped, a young man starts renting a girlfriend to keep up appearances with his family.

Kyojinzoku no Hanayome (Titan’s Bride)

Studio: Studio Hokiboshi

Genre: Boys Love, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 5

Where to Watch: Coolmic

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy is suddenly transported to another world, where a giant prince takes him as his bride.

Lapis Re:Lights

Studio: Yokohama Animation Lab

Genre: Idol, Magical Girl, Music, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls train to become idol singers.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A demon king is reincarnated in a peaceful world.

Monster Girl Doctor

Studio: Arvo Animation

Genre: Comedy, Harem, Ecchi, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world where monsters live with humans, this doctor specialises in treating monster girls.

Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice: Evol X Love

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Premiere Date: July 15

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman inherits her family business, and four husband dudes all with special superpowers enter her life.

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2

Studio: Studio Deen

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Magic, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Supernatural investigators Muhyo and Roji return to do more supernatural investigating.

Ninja Collection

Studio: Ilca, TIA, Drawiz

Genre: Action, Ninja

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of handsome ninja boys do their best to save the world with their ancient ninja skills.

No Guns Life Season 2 (2nd Cour)

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the continuation of the anime in which a cyborg soldier discovers that his head has been replaced with a gun.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time

Studio: Wolfsbane

Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Harem, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 10

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: The strongest man in the land must fend up the advances of many ladies while trying to get romantic with his girlfriend.

Re: Life in a Different World from Zero (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) Season 2

Studio: White Fox

Genre: Supernatural, Fantasy, Action, Drama

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of Re: Life in a Different World from Zero.

Super HxEros

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi, School, Superhero

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Students fight censorship bugs with the sexy power of ecchi.

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Part 2

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: This the latest (and last!) season of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld.

Umayon

Studio: DMM.futureworks/W-Toon Studio

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of schoolgirls that are anamorphic horses.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!

Studio: ENGI

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Uzaki-chan really, really wants to hang out.