See Games Differently

YouTuber Uses Kinect Mod To Play Mario 64 With A Trampoline

Ethan Gach

Published 5 hours ago: July 14, 2020 at 11:20 pm -
Filed to:kinect
motion controlssuper louis 64super mario 64workout

It turns out using motion controls to make Mario jump is hard work.

YouTuber Super Louis 64, who you might remember from beating Halo 3 with a guitar or taking on Dark Souls 3 with a Ring Fit, is back again, this time with a bizarre new control scheme for Super Mario 64. Using a mini-trampoline and a Kinect mod, he’s able to make Mario jump by jumping in real life. The Kinect mod also uses his body’s movements to control the direction the plumber’s facing and his fists, while a Joy-Con controller is used to make him move forward.

This setup seems straightforward enough, but you might not realise just how much Mario jumps in Mario 64 until you’re doing it yourself, again and again and again. An early water level seemed like it me be a reprieve. Just a lot of swimming, right? Except that in Mario 64 you make the hero swim by pressing the jump button.

Super Louis 64’s trampoline controls also transform the first boss fight against Bowser from a walk in the park to a series of sweat-inducing sprints. To throw Bowser off the platform Super Louis 64 has to spin himself around on the trampoline as well.

Maybe next he, his trampoline, and his Kinect mod can try taking on Super Metroid. The possibilities for old school workouts are endless.

Via Engadget.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.