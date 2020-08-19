See Games Differently

Anime Magic Spell Turned Into Covid-19 Barrier

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 19, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
japan

To protect from the novel coronavirus, stores in Japan (and around the world, really) have installed plastic barriers. They might be effective, but they’re rather dull.

Twitter user Takumi Armory, which specialises in fantasy-themed props, has created this anime magic spell-style divider that it says can “defend against viruses.” 

Priced at 15,000 yen ($US143 ($197)), the acrylic partition measures 23.6 inches across and 24.4 inches high. Of course, masks are high recommended! 

