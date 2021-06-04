See Games Differently

Life-Sized Slowpoke Plushie Going On Sale In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: June 4, 2021 at 7:30 pm -
Filed to:fads
koffing and weezingpikachupokemonpokemon indigo leaguepokemon journeys the seriesrole playing video gamesslowpokevideo game charactersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Life-Sized Slowpoke Plushie Going On Sale In Japan
Image: ポケモンだいすきクラブ ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Priced at 49,500 yen ($US450 ($577)), a life-sized Slowpoke will be available for pre-order later this month.

Who wouldn’t want that? This is a Pocket Monster with its own messed-up theme song, postal, and mailbox. Everyone loves Slowpoke.

As the official Japanese site explains, the plushie measures 25 inches high, 29.5 inches across, and 59 inches long. It weighs a hefty 8 kg and seems ideal for lounging around on. 

Image: ポケモンだいすきクラブ ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. Image: ポケモンだいすきクラブ ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Like so.

Is this the first life-sized Pokémon plushie? Goodness, no! Previously we saw a one-to-one scale Furret, which was quite long. Then, there was also the life-sized Pikachu, which weighed a whopping 6 kg. What Pocket Monster will next be immortalised as a realistic plush toy?

The Slowpoke stuffed toy will be released in Japan this November. No word on an international release.  

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.