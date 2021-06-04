Life-Sized Slowpoke Plushie Going On Sale In Japan

Priced at 49,500 yen ($US450 ($577)), a life-sized Slowpoke will be available for pre-order later this month.

Who wouldn’t want that? This is a Pocket Monster with its own messed-up theme song, postal, and mailbox. Everyone loves Slowpoke.

As the official Japanese site explains, the plushie measures 25 inches high, 29.5 inches across, and 59 inches long. It weighs a hefty 8 kg and seems ideal for lounging around on.

Image: ポケモンだいすきクラブ ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Like so.

Is this the first life-sized Pokémon plushie? Goodness, no! Previously we saw a one-to-one scale Furret, which was quite long. Then, there was also the life-sized Pikachu, which weighed a whopping 6 kg. What Pocket Monster will next be immortalised as a realistic plush toy?

The Slowpoke stuffed toy will be released in Japan this November. No word on an international release.