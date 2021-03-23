Japanese City Features Slowpoke On Postal Truck And Mail Box

Slowpoke might not exactly be the image postal carriers are going for, but in Japan, the sluggishly cute Pokémon is known as Yadon.

Since the character’s Japanese name sounds like “udon,” the character has been promoting the famous noodle dish in Kagawa Prefecture since 2015. If you ever visit the prefecture, do eat its famous noodle dish.

Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

In Kagawa, there is already Slowpoke-branded udon, so it’s no surprise that now in the city of Takamatsu, there is now a Slowpoke mailbox and a Slowpoke mail truck. Remember, this is to promote delicious udon in Kagawa and not slow mail, as the postbox is covered in udon art and inscribed with “Yadon Udon.”

Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

On the mail truck, however, it’s written “Yadon Paradaisu” (Slowpoke Paradise) in Japanese and features a relaxing Yadon as well as a group of fellow Pocket Monsters holding letters.

Image: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The official press release points out that the mailbox functions like a regular one, so the assumption is that this sticker-covered mail truck does, too.

I’m sure the postal carriers in Takamatsu are no slowpokes!