Call Of Duty Trailer Replaced Worldwide Over Tiananmen Square Footage

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: August 25, 2020 at 9:30 am -
Photo: The Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 saw hundreds, if not thousands of students killed by the Chinese military.

The debut trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been blocked in China, and subsequently edited everywhere else, after featuring around one second’s worth of footage from the Communist government’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1989.

When the game was first announced last week, a trailer running for 2:02 was released to the world and hosted on the official Call of Duty and Xbox YouTube pages, along with major trailer sites like IGN and Gamespot.

On August 21, however, the videos on Call of Duty and Xbox’s YouTube pages were replaced with a much shorter, 1:00 version. This isn’t an additional trailer, it’s a replacement, which we know because…the original 2:02 video we embedded in our own story is no longer working, having been marked as “private”.

Nobody really noticed the switch when it took place, but Hong Kong news site Apple Daily and the South China Morning Post point out that it was definitely noticed in China, where the original trailer was swiftly blocked (it has since been replaced with the edited version) and a lot of people recognised the Tiananmen Square footage and began commenting online.

Here’s the original 2:02 clip, which is still available on both IGN and Gamespot:

The footage in question can be seen at 1:05, part of a longer montage showing various other historical examples of civil unrest in the 1980s, with a group of students attacking an armoured vehicle:

Screenshot: The footage in question lasts for only a few frames.

The new 1:00 trailer, meanwhile, which is now the only Black Ops Cold War trailer on both the Call of Duty and Xbox channels, does not feature that Chinese footage:

I can understand releasing an edited trailer in China, because the CCP’s strict controls over foreign media (and local support of this) is the price you pay for doing business there, but changing everyone’s trailer is a bit much.

Though this is also the part where we mention that Chinese gaming giant Tencent has a 5% stake in Activision, the publishers of Call of Duty.

It’s not the first time Call of Duty’s content has attracted the attention of Chinese censors. Back in 2018, Black Ops 2 was banned from internet cafes when government officials realised that the game featured the bombing of a Chinese city.

  • Yeah. Censor the Chinese version only, don’t affect what the rest of the world sees. These cowards are part of the problem.

  • Wouldn’t the fact that that Chinese Netizens recognised where the footage came from mean that they know about the incident?

  • It’s a difficult position for companies to navigate. Keep the footage and risk being locked out of the Chinese market, remove the footage and you are erasing history by following the narrative that the CCP wants to dictate to the world.

  • Never forget, this is the Chinese government’s modus operandi:

    “The suppression on June 4 marked the end of a period of relative press freedom in China and media workers—both foreign and domestic—faced heightened restrictions and punishment in the aftermath of the crackdown. State media reports in the immediate aftermath were sympathetic to the students. As a result, those responsible were all later removed from their posts. Two news anchors Xue Fei and Du Xian, who reported this event on June 4 in the daily Xinwen Lianbo broadcast on China Central Television were fired because they displayed sad emotions. Wu Xiaoyong, the son of former foreign minister Wu Xueqian was removed from the English Program Department of Chinese Radio International, ostensibly for his sympathies towards protesters. Editors and other staff at People’s Daily, including director Qian Liren and Editor-in-Chief Tan Wenrui, were also sacked because of reports in the paper which were sympathetic towards the protesters. Several editors were arrested.”

    — 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, Wikipedia

