Fall Guys Fans Create Wonderful Concept Skins

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: August 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm -
Fall Guys is the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game ever. We’ve already started seeing some collab costumes, such as the Gordon Freeman skin, and we’re bound to see many, many more.

Yoko Taro, for example, is interested in a Nier-themed outfit for the giant-bean characters. I am certain he is not alone! In the meantime, while modders have been putting the guys in a whole host of games, talented artists have also been creating superb fan art outfits.

This excellent concept, for example, was done by 3D artist Chase Morello (you can see his portfolio right here). 

Have a look at more terrific Fall Guys concept costumes below:

In case you missed it, here are Kotaku’s tips for playing Fall Guys

