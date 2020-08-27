Fall Guys Fans Create Wonderful Concept Skins

Fall Guys is the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game ever. We’ve already started seeing some collab costumes, such as the Gordon Freeman skin, and we’re bound to see many, many more.

Yoko Taro, for example, is interested in a Nier-themed outfit for the giant-bean characters. I am certain he is not alone! In the meantime, while modders have been putting the guys in a whole host of games, talented artists have also been creating superb fan art outfits.

This excellent concept, for example, was done by 3D artist Chase Morello (you can see his portfolio right here).

Have a look at more terrific Fall Guys concept costumes below:

It would be great to see a collaboration of these two franchises ✨????@sonic_hedgehog x @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/zne3DoVUWw — Dmurz (@Dmurz5) August 14, 2020

Fall Guys tiene una nueva skin (?

.

Mi aporte para un collab que están haciendo por feisbu.

La segunda y tercera imagen son los recortes que me traje de Instagram porque me da paja rehacerlos.

.#JoJosBizarreAdventure #FallGuysGame #fanart #digitalillustration pic.twitter.com/p7t2v90OBX — Soltastic Art ☀ (@5oltasticart) August 24, 2020

fall guys square enix pack ; a concept pic.twitter.com/mu0DTxUCIK — ✨ Storm Yorha ✨ (@StormYorha) August 10, 2020

I drew a Botan skin for Fall Guys!#ししらーと pic.twitter.com/LDAJ5ujYQc — shift (@shiftillust) August 18, 2020

[Reddit Post] Another crash fall guys skin! New and improved and based off of the costume https://t.co/Q8ddPexCAU pic.twitter.com/2sgMtgv6pf — r/CrashBandicoot (@rCrashBandicoot) August 21, 2020

FALL GUYS COSTUME COLLAB A DAY FOR A YEAR CHALLENGE

Day 9 / 365@FallGuysGame x @bioshock#FanArt pic.twitter.com/xZSboO0twQ — Fall Hoggy ???? (@HoggysArt) August 22, 2020

