Fall Guys Fans Create Wonderful Concept Skins

Fall Guys is the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game ever. We’ve already started seeing some collab costumes, such as the Gordon Freeman skin, and we’re bound to see many, many more.
Yoko Taro, for example, is interested in a Nier-themed outfit for the giant-bean characters. I am certain he is not alone! In the meantime, while modders have been putting the guys in a whole host of games, talented artists have also been creating superb fan art outfits.
This excellent concept, for example, was done by 3D artist Chase Morello (you can see his portfolio right here).
Gotta wear em all!@FallGuysGame x @Pokemon pic.twitter.com/2qMPTAL8qL
— Chase Morello (@ChasingPolys) August 23, 2020
Have a look at more terrific Fall Guys concept costumes below:
It would be great to see a collaboration of these two franchises ✨????@sonic_hedgehog x @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/zne3DoVUWw
— Dmurz (@Dmurz5) August 14, 2020
Fall Guys tiene una nueva skin (?
.
Mi aporte para un collab que están haciendo por feisbu.
La segunda y tercera imagen son los recortes que me traje de Instagram porque me da paja rehacerlos.
.#JoJosBizarreAdventure #FallGuysGame #fanart #digitalillustration pic.twitter.com/p7t2v90OBX
— Soltastic Art ☀ (@5oltasticart) August 24, 2020
fall guys square enix pack ; a concept pic.twitter.com/mu0DTxUCIK
— ✨ Storm Yorha ✨ (@StormYorha) August 10, 2020
– @FallGuysGame X @Marvel @RobertDowneyJr #FallGuys pic.twitter.com/LDQCNqp7kb
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 19, 2020
I drew a Botan skin for Fall Guys!#ししらーと pic.twitter.com/LDAJ5ujYQc
— shift (@shiftillust) August 18, 2020
Fall Guys – SpiderGwen Skin Concept #gaming #indiedev pic.twitter.com/B1IXJE4xe3
— ???????????????????????????????????????? (@delasche) August 23, 2020
"Scorn on the Field!?!"@FallGuysGame x @DestinyTheGame mashup pic.twitter.com/OH5K9ZBoAY
— KHAN 可汗 (@Yung_Khan_) August 22, 2020
Doom Guy costume for Fall Guys #Doom #FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/rKNwjlGAN0
— Amu-Arts (@AmuscariaArts) August 23, 2020
¿Asi seria la skin de @WillyrexYT en Fall Guys? @FallGuysGame #FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/X4mRwsF7Zs
— Kavaioh (@Kavaioh) August 17, 2020
One Punch Guys @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/KWIHNQ8JhX
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 15, 2020
[Reddit Post] Another crash fall guys skin! New and improved and based off of the costume https://t.co/Q8ddPexCAU pic.twitter.com/2sgMtgv6pf
— r/CrashBandicoot (@rCrashBandicoot) August 21, 2020
I did a concept art! Crossover MLP and Fall Guys 😀#mlp #pony #FallGuys #Twilight #princes #Luna #Celestia pic.twitter.com/2lyEU4Xao7
— Redchet_Green (@Redchet_Green) August 22, 2020
Snake….snake…..snaaaaaaaake #fallguys @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/bOrvveOIEB
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 13, 2020
FALL GUYS COSTUME COLLAB A DAY FOR A YEAR CHALLENGE
Day 9 / 365@FallGuysGame x @bioshock#FanArt pic.twitter.com/xZSboO0twQ
— Fall Hoggy ???? (@HoggysArt) August 22, 2020
#fallguys Buu'D Up! @FallGuysGame pic.twitter.com/uNt8HvvKMU
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 12, 2020
What if Fall Guy Collab with Tenga ????
FALL GUYS , FOR GUYS !!#FallGuysGame #FallGuys @FallGuysGame #FANART #TENGA pic.twitter.com/2S8b2Biga9
— チェズクナイ (@ChessKnighTz) August 19, 2020
