JB Hi-Fi Is Clearing Out Games For As Little As $2

Another day, another JB Hi-Fi Sale. This time, JB is clearing out a stack of old games for fairly cheap. Some of these titles, ones it must have a lot of stock on hand for, are going for as little as $2. Let’s see what they’ve got.
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (NS)
- $35
- Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo Limited Edition (NS)
- $30
- Apex Legends Champion Edition (NS)
- $30
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD (NS)
- $25
- Stubbs The Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse (PS4)
- $20
- The Ascent Cyber Edition (PS4)
- $19
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4)
- $15
- Borderlands 3 (XBO)
- $15
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4)
- $15
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising Limited Edition (PS4)
- $15
- Mechwarrior 5 Mercenaries (PS4)
- $15
- Prodeus (PS4)
- $15
- Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)
- $15
- Soulstice Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- $15
- Steep Gold Edition (PS4)
- $15
- Trek To Yomi (PS4)
- $15
- The Knight Witch Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- $15
- Wanted: Dead (PS4)
- $15
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (XBO)
- $10
- Chrous Day One Edition (PS5) (XSX+XBO)
- $10
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)
- $10
- The Eternal Cylinder (XBO)
- $10
- The Technomancer (XBO)
- $10
- Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- $10
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD (XSX+XBO)
- $10
- Chorus Day One Edition (PS4)
- $5
- Murdered: Soul Suspect (XBO)
- $5
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (XBO)
- $5
- Two Point Campus Enrolment Edition (PS4)
- $5
- Two Point Hospital (PS4)
- $5
- Darksiders 3 (XBO)
- $2
- Doom VFR (PS4)
- $2
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR (PS4)
- $2
- Strange Brigade (PS4)
- $2
- The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Collection (PS4) (XSX+XBO)
- $2
- The Elder Scrolls Online Elsewyr (XBO)
- $2
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrorwind (XBO)
- $2
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition (PS4) (XBO)
- $2
You can check out the full list of clearance titles here.
