JB Hi-Fi Entertainment Extravaganza Sale: Our Top Gaming Picks

Another week, another sale at JB Hi-Fi. This time, however, the focus is squarely on entertainment and that means there’s quite a few games deals in the mix. Some new release games have seen discounts, and I’ve listed the most recent and relevant below. Suicide Squad‘s Deluxe Edition falling by almost 70 bucks is … quite something.
There’s also some hardware deals in the mix– JB appears to be clearing out remaining stock on that Limited Ed Tears of the Kingdom Switch console if you still want to add that to your collection. Elsewhere, there’s deals on lots of accessories. I’ve tried to list the ones with the biggest discounts off higher-priced items, but there’s plenty of cheaper gear with $10 or $20 off it too, and that’s not to be sneezed at.
You can check out the full catalogue here. Without further ado, let’s assess the deals in this latest JB Hi-Fi sale.
Games
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (XSX)
- $64 (was $69)
- EA FC 24 (PS5)
- $44 (was $99)
- Persona 3 Reload (XSX)
- $69 (was $99)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (XSX)
- $45 (was $49)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition (PS5) (Std Ed same price)
- $69 (was $99)
- Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Deluxe Edition (XSX)
- $99 (was $169)
- Super Mario Bros Wonder (NS)
- $64 (was $69)
- Tekken 8 Launch Edition (XSX)
- $79 (was $104)
Xbox
- Xbox Series X
- $749 (was $799)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Black or White)
- $71.20 (was $89)
PlayStation
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Black or White)
- $98.10 (was $109)
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
- $499 (was $549)
Handhelds
- Lenovo Legion Go Z1 Extreme 512GB
- $1,199 (was $1,499)
Accessories
- ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Gaming Keyboard Black (NX Snow Switch)
- $319 (was $399)
- Corsair SCIMITAR ELITE RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black)
- $166 (was $249)
- Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card
- $209 (was $315)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Black
- $169 (was $239)
- Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black)
- $169 (was $249)
- Logitech G Pro Flight X56 Rhino HOTAS
- $399 (was $499)
- Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox and PC (PlayStation vers here)
- $549 (was $649)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch)
- $319 (was $399)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset
- $588 (was $735)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
- $319.20 (was $399)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X Wired Gaming Headset
- $452 (was $565)
- Thrustmaster T248 X Racing Wheel for Xbox / PC (PlayStation vers here)
- $529 (was $529)
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply