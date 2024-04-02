JB Hi-Fi Entertainment Extravaganza Sale: Our Top Gaming Picks

Another week, another sale at JB Hi-Fi. This time, however, the focus is squarely on entertainment and that means there’s quite a few games deals in the mix. Some new release games have seen discounts, and I’ve listed the most recent and relevant below. Suicide Squad‘s Deluxe Edition falling by almost 70 bucks is … quite something.

There’s also some hardware deals in the mix– JB appears to be clearing out remaining stock on that Limited Ed Tears of the Kingdom Switch console if you still want to add that to your collection. Elsewhere, there’s deals on lots of accessories. I’ve tried to list the ones with the biggest discounts off higher-priced items, but there’s plenty of cheaper gear with $10 or $20 off it too, and that’s not to be sneezed at.

You can check out the full catalogue here. Without further ado, let’s assess the deals in this latest JB Hi-Fi sale.

Games

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

Handhelds

Accessories