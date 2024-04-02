kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

JB Hi-Fi Entertainment Extravaganza Sale: Our Top Gaming Picks

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
JB Hi-Fi Entertainment Extravaganza Sale: Our Top Gaming Picks

Another week, another sale at JB Hi-Fi. This time, however, the focus is squarely on entertainment and that means there’s quite a few games deals in the mix. Some new release games have seen discounts, and I’ve listed the most recent and relevant below. Suicide Squad‘s Deluxe Edition falling by almost 70 bucks is … quite something.

There’s also some hardware deals in the mix– JB appears to be clearing out remaining stock on that Limited Ed Tears of the Kingdom Switch console if you still want to add that to your collection. Elsewhere, there’s deals on lots of accessories. I’ve tried to list the ones with the biggest discounts off higher-priced items, but there’s plenty of cheaper gear with $10 or $20 off it too, and that’s not to be sneezed at.

You can check out the full catalogue here. Without further ado, let’s assess the deals in this latest JB Hi-Fi sale.

Games

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

Handhelds

Accessories

The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *