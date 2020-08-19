Persona 4 Golden’s Steam Success Has Sega Aiming For More PC Ports

Sega Sammy did not have a great first quarter financially. Most of the company’s businesses, which include pachinko, arcades and arcade machines, and resorts, suffered due to the covid-19 crisis. The surprise release of Persona 4 Golden on PC, however, was an overwhelming success, which Sega aims to capitalise on with more PC ports and day-one PC releases.

News of the company’s aims of making more games playable on PC comes via an investor question and answer session released today, as reported by GamesIndustry.BIZ. Responding to a question about Steam sales of Persona 4 Golden, Sega Sammy made its future PC plans perfectly clear.

The games received high score in the review site and as the sales prices were also low, sales were significantly higher than expected. Going forward, we intend to aggressively promote the porting of previously launched titles to Steam and other new platforms. For new titles in the future, we are negotiating with the 1st parties per title and is considering ways to sell them on favourable terms. Under such direction, we would like to take multi-platform roll-out in account and prepare the PC version and others from the start.

So more older Sega (and Atlus) games ported to PC, and a push to ensure multiplatform roll-outs include PC from the get-go. Will I one day be able to play all of Persona on PC? I will say yes, and then get very cross with Sega should that not happen.