The Division Headlines September’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

Riley MacLeod

Published 4 hours ago: August 28, 2020 at 1:19 am -
Dudes shooting at each other in The Division. (Screenshot: Massive Entertainment)
The world being what it is, you might not be feeling The Division right now, but September’s Xbox Live Games with Gold has some other fare in store for you too. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

September’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Tom Clancy’s The Division (Sept 1-30)
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Sept 16-Oct 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • de Blob 2 (Sept 1-15)

  • Armed and Dangerous (Sept 16-30)

