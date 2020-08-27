The Division Headlines September’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

The world being what it is, you might not be feeling The Division right now, but September’s Xbox Live Games with Gold has some other fare in store for you too. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

September’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Sept 1-30)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Sept 16-Oct 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)