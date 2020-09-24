Adidas Is Making Cyberpunk 2077 Sneakers

Normally sneaker collabs like to pay homage to things that have already established themselves as cultural forces, but when it comes to directly helping advertise an upcoming blockbuster video game, Adidas figures it can bring that timeline forward a little.
While yet to be officially unveiled by Adidas, collector solebyjc — who often gets sample pairs early ahead of announcements and releases — has the shoe already and took some photos.
It’s an Adidas x9000l4 Boost, and just in case the colour scheme didn’t make it obvious enough, there’s enormous Cyberpunk branding across the midsole on both sides of the shoe, as well as Cyberpunk graphics on the heel and tongue as well.
The colours, I get it, that’s the game, but like Adidas’ Star Wars shoes, the big prints and excessive branding are maybe just a bit too much.
MORE SNEAKERS:
Oh Man Look At Nike’s ‘Doraemon’ Dunks
Dropping later this month — or maybe even later this week — this upcoming colourway of Nike’s resurgent Dunk line has been dubbed the “Doraemon”.Read more
Nintendo x Puma Have Some Super Mario Bros. Sneakers Coming
Just in time for the series’ 35th anniversary, Puma is about to release an official Super Mario Bros. shoe.Read more
The Full Adidas x Pokémon Collab Is So Good
While the odd piece has released through 2020 — a pair of sneakers here, some slides there — what looks like the full range of Adidas’ Pokémon collab has dropped on the company’s Japanese store, and it’s great.Read more
