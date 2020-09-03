AnimeLab’s Giving Away A Chaos Foundry Arcade Cabinet, Here’s How To Get Amongst It

This article has been sponsored by AnimeLab.

If you’re a fan of retro gaming and anime, this is a competition you’ll definitely want to check out because it could very well net you both. Our mates over at AnimeLab are giving away a custom-made arcade cabinet from Chaos Foundry and a 12-month subscription to the AnimeLab platform.

For those unfamiliar with AnimeLab, it’s the go-to streaming service for anime, packed with classics like Astro Boy, Berserk, Speed Racer, Cowboy Bebop, Sailor Moon, Initial D, Dragon Ball, Kimba the White Lion and more. In other words, it’s basically a one-stop-shop for both nostalgia and fresh simulcast drops from Japan.

The lucky winner will also score a custom made, one-of-a-kind upright arcade machine from Chaos Foundry, a Sydney-based workshop that creates and repairs all kinds of arcade machines. The bad boy you’ll get from these guys contains thousands of games. I’m not even remotely joking, it’s a massive list including some belter classics like Asteroids, Baseball Stars 2, Boulder Dash, Bubble Bobble 1 & 2, Castlevania, Contra, Battle Toads, Dig Dug, Double Dragon, Super Mario Bros 1, 2 & 3, a huge number of Street Fighter games, Tekken 1, 2 & 3 and so many more.

It basically has all the classics crammed into it.

Couple this with an all-you-can-eat anime streaming service and you’d never be bored at home ever again. If you’re keen on throwing your hat into the ring, all you have to do is hit up the AnimeLab competition page and tell them in 25 words or less about the anime that first got you into the genre and how it changed your life. Easy peasy.

Look, it’s easy, I’ll even give you mine — It was definitely Dragon Ball Z and it changed my life because I had no idea fight scenes could last entire goddamn seasons before that point. I don’t think I’ve watched a fight scene the same since.

Best of luck, friends.