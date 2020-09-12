Borderlands 3 Is Coming To Next-Gen Consoles

Gearbox announced today that Borderlands 3 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the future and these next-gen versions will support three and four-player split-screen.

These new ports will available for free to current owners of Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One. Those older consoles will also be receiving an update in the future that will bring support for vertical split-screen co-op action. No date was given for when to expect these new next-gen ports.

Mayhem is coming to next gen! And we heard you about vertical split-screen — that's coming to current-gen too! #Borderlands3 pic.twitter.com/RuxqQx5THI — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) September 12, 2020

Gearbox also confirmed a new paid DLC pack coming out later this year which will add new skill trees for all playable vault hunters.

Borderlands 3 is one of many current-gen games making the leap to PS5 and the new Xbox consoles. Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, Division 2, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto Online are all making the leap to next-gen consoles sometime in the future too. Most publishers and developers are taking the same path as Borderlands 3 and letting players upgrade to the new consoles for free, assuming they already own the current-gen versions. However, there are exceptions, like Control. Players will have to buy new versions of that game if they want to play on next-gen.

The Mystery Around Control’s Next-Gen Upgrade Restrictions Takes Another Weird Turn Owners of the original version of Control say they recently discovered it had automatically switched to the new Ultimate edition that ensures a free upgrade to next-gen platforms, raising even more questions about why the game’s upgrade process continues to be such a mess. Read more