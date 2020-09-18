Disintegration Released In June, Closing Servers In November

Disintegration, a shooter released earlier this year by V1 Interactive (headed by Marcus Lehto, one of Halo’s creators) tried some interesting stuff, but ultimately couldn’t find much of a fanbase. And so its multiplayer servers are due to shut down just five months later.

“We have made the difficult decision to remove Disintegration’s multiplayer modes from the game across all platforms”, reads a statement on the game’s website. “This will be done in phases over the coming months, starting today with the removal of the in-game store, and will conclude on November 17th with the full removal of multiplayer.”

The game’s singleplayer campaign will be unaffected.

“From both the development team at V1 Interactive and publishing group at Private Division, we stand by the creative risks taken to launch such a unique, genre-bending game created by this small but talented and passionate team”, the statement continues. “While our player base showed interest in the single player campaign, the game unfortunately struggled to build a significant audience necessary for a compelling multiplayer experience.”

Zack played the game back in June and didn’t really dig it. I liked it a little more, if only because I have a soft spot for robots who wear jackets.