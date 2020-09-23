Japan’s Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely

Last year, a new life-sized Godzilla was announced for Japan. Let’s check-in and see how it’s doing.
Originally, the giant Godzilla was slated to open in this summer, but it seems the global pandemic has slowed down construction. Below is a model of the finished work.
ニジゲンノモリに出現するゴジラの1/20サイズ模型が、
11月3日(日)開催のゴジラ・フェスにて早速展示されます！！
この迫力をぜひその目でご覧ください！#ゴジラ #Godzilla #ニジゲンノモリ pic.twitter.com/FhgZcSdVHO
— ゴジラ (@godzilla_jp) October 31, 2019
While still under construction, it is shaping up quite nicely.
・・・まさに人知を超えた大きさ。
続報をお待ちください！#ゴジラ #Godzilla #淡路島 #ニジゲンノモリ pic.twitter.com/JTcWRGnoug
— ゴジラ (@godzilla_jp) August 7, 2020
This is a massive statue, measuring over 390 feet long.
Work on the life size Godzilla statue on Awaji island is coming along smoothly ???? ???? https://t.co/fB5FfY5WAa
— Being Kansai (@BeingKansai) September 20, 2020
早起きして淡路島へ
出来上がり前のゴジラがデカい。 pic.twitter.com/5roHnblu4g
— TAK MAD (@merchandise77) September 21, 2020
#Godzzila#淡路島
『ゴジラミュージアム』建設中 pic.twitter.com/OHgLocJgJs
— kazz50 (@horohoro_no_mi) September 21, 2020
ゴジラ建設中 (@ 兵庫県立淡路島公園 in 淡路市, 兵庫県) https://t.co/LB3j6ebaXf pic.twitter.com/zljlF6kyyi
— Masahiko OHKUBO (@mah_jp) September 19, 2020
淡路島にゴジラ 製作中 pic.twitter.com/BwKDAjxn03
— りく (@riku2006) September 20, 2020
The life-sized Godzilla is located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture and so far, it looks awesome.
ワンコさんの散歩に連れてきたら
ゴジラさんの顔部分の足場外されてた！ pic.twitter.com/aCEBEGF5F3
— ★shine (@7shine7) September 21, 2020
