Japan’s Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely

Last year, a new life-sized Godzilla was announced for Japan. Let’s check-in and see how it’s doing.

Originally, the giant Godzilla was slated to open in this summer, but it seems the global pandemic has slowed down construction. Below is a model of the finished work.

While still under construction, it is shaping up quite nicely.

This is a massive statue, measuring over 390 feet long.

Work on the life size Godzilla statue on Awaji island is coming along smoothly ???? ???? https://t.co/fB5FfY5WAa — Being Kansai (@BeingKansai) September 20, 2020

The life-sized Godzilla is located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture and so far, it looks awesome.