Miles Morales Spider-Man Game Also Coming To PS4

It’s been unclear, for a few months, whether or not Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the cool-looking expansion/not-expansion to 2018’s Spider-Man would be coming to PS4. Well, it’s clear now.

After a new gameplay demo during today’s PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony revealed on the PlayStation blog that the game is coming to PS4 as well as PS5.