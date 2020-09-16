Super Mario 64 Runs On A PS2, Universe Does Not Implode

Last year the source code for Super Mario 64 was reverse-engineered by fans. If you were wondering “what good is that?”, well it means you can do all sorts of things with the game. Like get it running on a PS2.

Yeah, you read that right. Here’s the code if you want to try it yourself. This is Nintendo’s all-time classic Super Mario 64, running and playable to completion — albeit with some texture issues — on the PlayStation 2. A direct port. Not through an emulator.

Haha, so when I said texture issues, I meant nightmarish texture issues, making some sections of the game incredibly difficult to complete, and others left looking like a creepypasta come to life.

But it works! And Fred Wood was able to beat it (he kinda had to, since saves aren’t working), and in doing so share the beauty and horror of the experience with all of us. Please do not watch this right before going to bed.

Via Hayama Akito