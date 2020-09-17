PSA: Don’t Finish The Outer Worlds If You Want To Play ‘Peril On Gorgon’

If you’ve already finished The Outer Worlds and you’re looking at jumping into the game’s Peril on Gorgon DLC, you may be in for a world of trouble. While the DLC is recieving some fantastic reviews and looks to be a worthy new chapter for the game, accessing it is another matter entirely.

To kick off the Peril on Gorgon DLC, you’ll need to have finished the ‘Radio Free Monarch’ quest but not gone as far as Tartarus. Once you land on Tartarus, you’re essentially stuck there. Your plane will be trapped due to a cosmic cloud and ADA will not let you leave. This is strongly warned about in the base game, but if you played The Outer Worlds on launch, you may have forgotten this essential fact.

Warning about being trapped in the endgame is all well and good but back in January 2020, Peril on Gorgon was barely a rumour and DLC was never guaranteed. There was no reason to think trapping yourself on Tartarus would be a bad move. (The world was also a very different place back then, but we won’t talk about that.)

READ MORE The Outer Worlds Taught Me Patience

If you’re stuck on Tartarus and still want to check out Peril on Gorgon, there may be a solution. If you have a pre-game save from sometime after the beginning but before you land on Tartarus, you’re safe. If you’re like me and your last save was literally the first mission of the game, you’ll need to play through the entire story again and check off ‘Radio Free Monarch’ before ADA will talk to you about the Gorgon mission.

If you’re particularly organised with your save files you may have deleted your extras to save room. While saying so now does nothing to help, you shouldn’t have done this. Don’t delete your save files.

In my case, I’m basically locked out of Peril on Gorgon unless I’m willing to spend another 20 hours trudging through The Outer Worlds’ main quests once again. My save from October 2019 has no companions, no good weapons and about three quests done. I’m also a measly level two, which means I’ve got a long way to go back to the top.

As much as I enjoyed my time with The Outer Worlds, another 20 hours is a lot to ask.

Not being able to access the DLC if you’ve already finished the game is a disappointing flaw and it’s likely to impact a lot of players. If you’re only just starting your quest with the game, be wary of this quirk if you still want to tackle the Peril on Gorgon.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to local reps for The Outer Worlds to ask whether this flaw will be patched out or if it’s here to stay. Should we hear back, we’ll update this post.