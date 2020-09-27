$1,390 Designer Shoe Looks Like A Mario Kart Item

This shoe by Walter Van Beirendonck (teaming up with Japan’s Fools-Inc) is a new take on his existing, $US815 ($1,160) “Cloud” sneaker. It is surely designed not to be worn on your feet, but to be thrown from a moving vehicle.
Walter Van Beirendonck Spike Sneakers White – Walter Van Beirendonck AW20/21 – W:A.R. Another leap and not just in Gravity with the Spike Sneakers from Walter made by Fools-Inc from Japan Walter Van Beirendonck AW20 W:A.R. is now available in-store and online ______________________________________________________ #concretestore #WALTERVANBEIRENDONCK #SPIKESNEAKERS #WAR #BELGIUM #THEHAGUE #AMSTERDAM
Via Hypebeast, it’s stupid as hell, but in the best possible way. Outlandish fashion design is always at its best when it begins with “let’s make a Nike Vapormax, only one that’ll explode on contact and knock Luigi down from 1st to 4th”.
If Nintendo-looking sneakers aren’t your thing, Van Beirendonck’s latest collection also includes a jacket that is very “Catwalk Bowser”.
