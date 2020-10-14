See Games Differently

Call Of Duty Finally Lets PC Players Uninstall Over 100GB Of Stuff

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: October 15, 2020 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:activision
call of dutycall of duty modern warfare
Illustration: Activision
Illustration: Activision

For the longest time, Call of Duty Modern Warfare on PC has made players set aside increasingly — and hilariously — enormous amounts of hard drive space, up to 232GB at last count. This week, finally, players will be able to free some of that space back up.

While it doesn’t sound like the biggest deal, increasing numbers of PC gamers are storing and running their games from solid state drives, which tend to have a more limited capacity than traditional HDDs. Most folks will have only 250-500GB total storage on their SSD, so you can see why a single game taking up 232GB of that is a problem.

The latest patch for the game now allows players to remove Modern Warfare’s singleplayer campaign, regular multiplayer, special ops mode or any combination of those three. Warzone, the game’s Battle Royale mode, can’t be uninstalled.

The campaign is 35GB, multiplayer is 42GB and special ops is 38GB. That means you can practically halve the game’s install size, which is good! Well, relatively good. Being unable to install the free-to-play Warzone, and having that take up so much space (potentially half of a 250GB SSD!), still sucks.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.