Disco Elysium Has A…Game Boy Port, Kinda

Disco Elysium, one of the games of 2019, is available on most modern platforms, like the PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. It’s also now partly playable, and very stripped back, on the Game Boy, provided you play it in a browser.

Using the excellent GB Studio, which lets basically anyone make their own Game Boy-style experience, Colin Brannan has recreated the opening sequences of Disco Elysium in a retro, greenscale fashion that you can play right now.

It’s great! You’ll find the embed, and the controls, here.

Thanks Dancrane212!