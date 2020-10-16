See Games Differently

Man Lights 100 Cigarettes In Internet Cafe, Gets Arrested

Brian Ashcraft

Published 35 mins ago: October 16, 2020 at 10:30 pm -
Filed to:internet cafe
south korea

South Korean news reports that a 20-something-year-old man has been arrested after lighting up around 100 cigarettes in the smoking room at an internet cafe.

According to The Korea Times, the suspect opened seven packs of cigarettes. He then began lighting, smoking them with both hands, and throwing the butts on the floor. Smoke began coming out of the partitioned smoking room, alarming other customers.

“I thought the store was burning,” the internet cafe owner is quoted as saying. “I was so frightened that I called the police because I thought he was here to set a fire.”

The incident made the TV news.

When the police arrived on the scene, the suspect, who is reportedly known to allegedly use the cafe without paying, said that he was filming a YouTube video. The Korea Times adds that the police are looking into charging him with trespassing and obstruction of a business. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.