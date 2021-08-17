See Games Differently

League Of Legends Player Arrested By Off-Duty Cop In Internet Café

Luke Plunkett

Published 26 mins ago: August 17, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:american television series
copsi almost got away with itinternet cafeleague of legendssportstelevision serieszhang yihao
League Of Legends Player Arrested By Off-Duty Cop In Internet Café

Last week in the Chinese city of Chongqing a high-ranking League of Legends player was publicly introduced over an internet cafe’s speakers. Among the people wandering past his screen to check him out was an off-duty policeman, who…thought the player looked a lot like a suspect.

As this story on Baijiahao reports, rookie cop Zhang Yihao was at an internet cafe last week with some colleagues when he had to take a bathroom break. On his way back, the café announced the challenger’s presence — something that’s pretty common in China — and so he shot the ranked player a look.

Quickly realising the player matched the description of a case Yihao had been aware of a few days earlier, he took a photo, checked the man’s appearance, confirmed it was the suspect then informed some on-duty cops, who quickly joined up with Yihao and his friends to arrest the player.

I realise that is a very strange sequence of words to read together all at once, so here’s footage of the whole thing going down, from the initial spot to the photos to the arrest:

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.