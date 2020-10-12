See Games Differently

New Guilty Gear Character Is Wildly Normal

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: October 13, 2020 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:arc system works
guilty gearguilty gear strive
Screenshot: Arc System Works
Screenshot: Arc System Works

Over the weekend, Arc System Works announced a new character for Guilty Gear Strive. She isn’t Zappa, but she’s pretty neat nonetheless.

Giovanna is overwhelmingly normal, especially for a Guilty Gear character. Apart from a ghost dog with what appears to be a retweet symbol on its head, she’s just, like, a normal lady with great hair?

OK, sure, I’ll concede that a Secret Service agent possessed by a spirit wolf isn’t the most normal thing in the world. But compared to a narcoleptic in a transforming hospital bed and a teleporting doctor with a giant scalpel, she’s practically white bread.

That’s not to say Giovanna doesn’t gel with the Guilty Gear aesthetic. She’s incredibly stylish, with a bobbed haircut (sorry to repeat myself here but my god her hair!) and a pair of high-waisted palazzo slacks. Anyone familiar with fighting games will know how rare it is to see a female fighter in pants, so I’m very much here for Giovanna’s fashion sense.

Guilty Gear Strive launches for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 6, 2021.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.