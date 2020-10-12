New Guilty Gear Character Is Wildly Normal

Over the weekend, Arc System Works announced a new character for Guilty Gear Strive. She isn’t Zappa, but she’s pretty neat nonetheless.

Giovanna is overwhelmingly normal, especially for a Guilty Gear character. Apart from a ghost dog with what appears to be a retweet symbol on its head, she’s just, like, a normal lady with great hair?

OK, sure, I’ll concede that a Secret Service agent possessed by a spirit wolf isn’t the most normal thing in the world. But compared to a narcoleptic in a transforming hospital bed and a teleporting doctor with a giant scalpel, she’s practically white bread.

That’s not to say Giovanna doesn’t gel with the Guilty Gear aesthetic. She’s incredibly stylish, with a bobbed haircut (sorry to repeat myself here but my god her hair!) and a pair of high-waisted palazzo slacks. Anyone familiar with fighting games will know how rare it is to see a female fighter in pants, so I’m very much here for Giovanna’s fashion sense.

Guilty Gear Strive launches for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 6, 2021.